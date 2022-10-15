Skip to main content

Cardinals LB Devon Kennard Tweets Goodbye Post

Arizona Cardinals LB Devon Kennard bid fans a goodbye on Twitter.

On Saturday, Arizona Cardinals LB Devon Kennard tweeted out quite an interesting comment to his 24.7k followers.

"First pic is likely the last picture I will have in a Cardinals game day uni. 2nd one is energy I came with in my last practice. Last one is how I’m spending my Saturday," said Kennard.

"Life comes at you fast in this league. Never take it for granted! Excited for whats next!! 🙏🏾"

Kennard is likely a part of a roster move from the Cardinals that has not been announced as of now. 

Kennard has played in each game thus for Arizona but hasn't played in 50% of snaps since Week 1. He has just three tackles on the season. 

If you've been following Kennard or the Cardinals, you know this isn't the first time he's taken to the bird app after a roster move. 

This was tweeted back in August:

The Cardinals brought him back just a few days later. 

Is this the end of the road for Kennard in the desert? Only time will tell. 

UPDATE: The Cardinals officially announced they released Kennard. 

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

