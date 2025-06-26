Arizona Cardinals LBs Massively Disrespected in Latest PFF Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals spent most of their attention in the offseason adding to their defensive front, particularly along the edge and interior.
With that comes more than one calculated sacrifice. GM Monti Ossenfort put most of his resources into bringing in both pass-rushing and run-stuffing front-seven defenders.
That effort, though necessary, left certain areas on the roster somewhat unattended to. One such group was Arizona's off-ball linebacker corps. Granted, Ossenfort did bring in some outside hires in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker, but neither boast much in terms of statistical value or even experience.
PFF Ranks Arizona Cardinals' LBs Near Bottom of NFL
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman compiled a ranking of all 32 NFL teams' linebacker groups. The Cardinals came in at a dismal place, ranking just 29th out of 32.
Wasserman elaborated:
"The Cardinals have invested a plethora of resources in their defense this offseason, and the linebacker position is no exception. Former Bengal Akeem Davis-Gaither arrives after posting a 59.0 PFF overall grade in Cincinnati last season. He’s projected to start alongside Mack Wilson Sr., who earned a 63.8 PFF overall grade in 2024.
"Veterans Owen Pappoe and Mykal Walker project as depth, along with fourth-round rookie Cody Simon, but this unit may struggle to hold things together behind what should be an improved defensive line," Wasserman wrote.
On one hand, Wasserman has a point. The Cardinals' veteran options do not provide much in the way of flashy numbers or name-brand value. However, it's worth noting that the eye test suggested starter Mack Wilson Sr. was much better than his grade suggested.
Wilson's high motor and ability to make open-field plays resonated with a heart-and-hustle group of defenders. The departure of Kyzir White might decrease the name value of this unit, but they are not lacking for at least one quality starter.
Couple that with fourth-rounder Cody Simon out of Ohio State. Simon played five years of college football at a high-end Ohio State program, and was the definition of a field general in his final season. He racked up 112 total tackles, 13 TFLs and even knocked down seven passes.
Simon is athletic and versatile, and comes with a high football IQ. He may not be expected to take over a starting role immediately, but with his skillset (and the lack of an established secondary starter alongside Wilson), there's a high likelihood he becomes a plus player as 2025 progresses.