Cardinals Linebacker: Don't Sleep on Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals may not be the most prominent talking point among national NFL media, even after an excellent offseason's worth of additions to the roster.
Starting linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. has a message to the rest of the NFL, however: don't sleep on the Cardinals.
In a spot for NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Wilson expressed a high level of faith in his squad, and emphasized the added talent that GM Monti Ossenfort has brought to the desert in the past months of roster building.
"I feel like it's a lot of talent in the NFC West, man. You've got, obviously, Sam Darnold over there in Seattle. You've got the 49ers, you've got the Rams, who just added Davante Adams.
"I feel like we've got some ballers over there and, as far as us, the Cardinals, we made a lot of additions on the defensive side. We got our offense back. So I feel like it's some ball going on, definitely. And we're just going to try our best to be one of those teams at the top. I feel like it's a lot of talent," Wilson said.
The Cardinals certainly have brought on plenty of defensive talent. Ossenfort signed pass rusher Josh Sweat to a large $76.4 million deal, then brought in a pair of veteran interior DL in Dalvin Tomlinson and former Cardinal Calais Campbell.
Then, Arizona added six defensive players, including two first-round talents in Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson. They also selected pass rusher Jordan Burch and potential future starting LB Cody Simon.
Wilson's messaging is confident, and expressive of the growing culture in Arizona. The linebacker was a key part of Arizona's schedule release video, as he created a unique rap to reveal all 17 of the Cardinals' opponents in the upcoming 2025 season.
While the Cardinals' schedule won't be "easy," they'll certainly have their fair share of weaker opponents. Arizona's record will come down to consistency and execution, but Wilson, along with anyone who has followed this team's offseason approach closely, seems to think the amount of talent Ossenfort added will create a major impact for Arizona.