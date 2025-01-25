Cardinals Linebacker Recruiting Maxx Crosby
Trade rumors around Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby have only grown louder since the end of the regular season, and while 31 other teams would love to have his services - Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson is doing his best to recruit via social media.
"You'll look great in Cardinal Red... IJS" Wilson said in response to Crosby's latest tweet.
The Cardinals are reportedly gearing up to pursue Crosby this offseason, according PHNX.
Crosby, one of the league's best defensive players, would immediately bolster Arizona's pass rush and make the Cardinals a serious contender to emerge out of the NFC West. Crosby has amassed 34.5 sacks through the last three seasons and has made the Pro Bowl the last four years.
The Cardinals certainly have ample capital to make a move happen. According to OverTheCap, Arizona's $71.4 million cap figure for 2025 ranks fourth in the NFL. The Cardinals also own their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on top of future draft picks as well.
Will the recent hire of Pete Carroll sway the Raiders from trading Crosby? Bleacher Report seems to think so.
"General managers who hoped to pry edge-rusher Maxx Crosby away from the Raiders may find it more challenging to pull off a deal," wrote Maurice Moton.
"Crosby is keeping his options open regarding his future. He's mentioned his contract situation and a strong desire to play meaningful games late in the season.
"While Carroll cannot promise Crosby that the Raiders will be a playoff team next year, he could ensure that the front office takes care of its star defensive player with a new deal that includes a substantial amount of guaranteed money."
That certainly won't stop the Cardinals - or their players - from recruiting Crosby.