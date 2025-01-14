Cardinals Linked to Dynamic Draft LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals own the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving them the opportunity to do a handful of things.
Of course, Arizona could stay put in their original spot - we see every year top talent that falls into the mid-range of the first round, and the Cardinals could benefit from a potential slide.
Arizona is also within striking distance to trade up into the top ten for an elite-level player - or they could move back into the later parts of the first round while also adding some strong draft capital to bolster their ammo for either 2025 or 2026.
Options await the Cardinals, and that also goes for potential positions to upgrade, too. Spots such as EDGE, CB, DL and OL are all under consideration for Arizona moving into the offseason.
There's one player that stands above the rest when evaluating fits for the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Matt Miller: Georgia Bulldogs LB Jalon Walker.
"Don't expect Arizona to be aggressive, as it has only five picks in the draft. Finding a complement to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. should be a priority, but the pass rush needs help if it wants to improve on its middle-of-the-pack 39 sacks. If Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker -- who plays a Micah Parsons-like role for the Bulldogs -- is available, he would be the dynamic front-seven presence the Cardinals lack."
The Cardinals are expected to be big players for an edge player this offseason, as there's reported interest in pass rusher Maxx Crosby with other big names lingering as possibilities, too.
If Arizona can't lure a big fish via trade or free agency, the Cardinals could very well turn to the draft to address the position - and Walker makes a ton of sense.
Acting as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, Walker dominates the field with the versatility Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis covet.
Whether Walker will stick strictly to being an edge player at the next level or operate as a middle linebacker (or perhaps both, as the Micah Parsons comps are there for a reason) remains to be seen.
The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez offered the following on Walker in his scouting report:
"Overall, Walker has all of the physical tools to develop into a premier impactful edge rusher, and a simple increase in snaps played could help showcase this and catapult his draft stock for this upcoming draft cycle."
The Cardinals are set to lose Kyzir White to free agency this offseason while already needing a solidified presence on the edge.
More than anybody, Walker feels like a dream pick for Gannon and co. in the coming months.