Cardinals Lose Another Player to Season-Ending Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves today:
- Signed kicker Chad Ryland from the practice squad to the active roster
- Placed defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and kicker Matt Prater on injured reserve
- Released tight end Jordan Murray and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.
ESPN's Adam Schefter says Nichols is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Nichols now joins front seven defenders BJ Ojulari and Justin Jones on injured reserve for the rest of the season while first-round pick Darius Robinson has yet to make his debut.
Nichols suffered a stinger in Week 6's loss against the Green Bay Packers.
Initially signing as a free agent this offseason on a three-year, $21 million deal, Nichols was expected to help bolster a Cardinals defensive line that needed a complete makeover from last season.
However, Arizona's battle in the trenches has been anything but a strength of the team through their 2-4 start to the season.
Nichols registered ten tackles on the year before hitting injured reserve.
With their season practically on the line, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says the team needs to bounce back this week when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to State Farm Stadium in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.
“I think today no one's looking around, why did we lose? It's very clear why we lost the game. We did some good things in that game too, so we pointed that out and then (there were) things that if we continue to do, we're not going to win," said Gannon.
"It's very easy. If you guys want to win, we have to do these things. You point that out and they take the arrow in the forehead and then we have to improve those things moving forward.”