Cardinals Lose Rookie vs Titans
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the second half of their Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans without rookie linebacker Cody Simon.
Simon left with a knee injury in the first half and was initially ruled questionable to return. It's unknown what play Simon was injured on, though he was spotted walking under his own power with trainers to the locker room.
Simon was downgraded to out in the early minutes of the third quarter.
Many had hoped Simon would have pushed for a starting job, though Akeem Davis-Gaither unsurprisingly took that role as a veteran free agent signing next to Mack Wilson.
He previously dealt with a concussion earlier this season.
Simon has mostly been relegated to special teams play, where he's appeared on over 50% of snaps in that facet. He's played just three defensive downs thus far, as Davis-Gaither and Wilson have been mostly healthy.
"We had a chance to drop back, decided to stay and pick (LB) Cody Simon. Ohio State, captain, ‘Block O’ Award’ (winner), impressive kid, he called the defense for them and we're excited to add him," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters after the draft.
Simon was also the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl and College Football National Championship for Ohio State before arriving to Arizona.
“You value it because it's obviously a high-pressure environment. The guy won in the playoffs in college," assistant Cardinals GM Dave Sears said on adding players such as Simon from programs like Ohio State.
"There's playoffs in the NFL (that) we hope to be in very soon. But it's also, like Monti just alluded to, the matchups. It's good teams against good, the tape's usually going to be good. That's when you see some of your best matchups under the brightest lights. That’s definitely valuable for sure.”
As for the Cardinals, they're currently leading against the Titans. Tennessee hadn't won a game entering Week 5, though Arizona wasn't counting them out ahead of kickoff.
“When you turn on the tape, it catches our guys' attention. I know their record and where they're at right now, but they've got really good coaches, really good players, and we're going to have to play probably our best scheme to date to beat them," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
Simon's been learning under a Cardinals defense that has done its job quite well to this point.