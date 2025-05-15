Cardinals Have Major Opportunity With Schedule
The Arizona Cardinals now know what their schedule for the upcoming season looks like, and there's a lot of potential for a strong early start.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes the Cardinals could be able to gain an early lead in the NFC West in the first month or so of the season.
"The Cardinals’ revamped defense -- particularly the unit’s beefed up front seven -- could have the ultimate treat waiting for it when the team arrives in New Orleans to kickoff the campaign: an untested rookie quarterback. In fact, the Saints will be the first of potentially four opponents Arizona will face through Week 6 that could feature a new face under center. If the Cards’ upgraded pass rush can rattle Sam Darnold, clamp down on Cam Ward and disrupt whoever wins the Colts’ QB competition, Jonathan Gannon’s group could be poised for a fast start in what should be a hotly contested division," Filice wrote.
"However, if the Cardinals can’t take advantage of their more forgiving fall slate, they could be in for a very long season. The back-half of their schedule is brutal. Unlike the 49ers, who enjoy plenty of time at home after the midseason mark, the Cards will hit the road six times after their Week 8 bye, with five of those trips involving teams that won nine or more games a year ago. The lone outlier: the Cowboys, who finished 7-10 despite not having Dak Prescott for most of the year."
Arizona is hoping this year can be the one where it can make it back to the playoffs, and the first half of its schedule gives the team that opportunity to fulfill its goal. It won't fully accomplish it, but the Cardinals will be able to play from ahead, and that is a wonderful thing for a young team trying to reach new heights.