All Cardinals

Cardinals Have Major Opportunity With Schedule

The Arizona Cardinals now know what their 2025 schedule looks like.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals now know what their schedule for the upcoming season looks like, and there's a lot of potential for a strong early start.

NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice believes the Cardinals could be able to gain an early lead in the NFC West in the first month or so of the season.

"The Cardinals’ revamped defense -- particularly the unit’s beefed up front seven -- could have the ultimate treat waiting for it when the team arrives in New Orleans to kickoff the campaign: an untested rookie quarterback. In fact, the Saints will be the first of potentially four opponents Arizona will face through Week 6 that could feature a new face under center. If the Cards’ upgraded pass rush can rattle Sam Darnold, clamp down on Cam Ward and disrupt whoever wins the Colts’ QB competition, Jonathan Gannon’s group could be poised for a fast start in what should be a hotly contested division," Filice wrote.

"However, if the Cardinals can’t take advantage of their more forgiving fall slate, they could be in for a very long season. The back-half of their schedule is brutal. Unlike the 49ers, who enjoy plenty of time at home after the midseason mark, the Cards will hit the road six times after their Week 8 bye, with five of those trips involving teams that won nine or more games a year ago. The lone outlier: the Cowboys, who finished 7-10 despite not having Dak Prescott for most of the year."

Arizona is hoping this year can be the one where it can make it back to the playoffs, and the first half of its schedule gives the team that opportunity to fulfill its goal. It won't fully accomplish it, but the Cardinals will be able to play from ahead, and that is a wonderful thing for a young team trying to reach new heights.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News