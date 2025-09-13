Arizona Cardinals Make Final Roster Move Ahead of Week 2
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made one last roster move ahead of their Week 2 battle against the Carolina Panthers.
The team elevated tight end Josiah Deguara to the active roster from the practice squad. This move comes as no surprise after Arizona ruled out backup tight end Tip Reiman this week with a foot injury.
Read More: Final Panthers vs Cardinals Injury Report
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing loves to utilize 12, 13 and even 14 personnel - which requires a bevy of capable blocking tight ends.
The Cardinals also ruled out linebacker Cody Simon with a concussion while punter Blake Gillikin and guard Will Hernandez are questionable.
With Arizona not bringing up a punter or signing one, that's a good sign for Gillikin's availability for Sunday.
Tip Reiman is Big Loss for Cardinals
Reiman is a key part of Arizona's rushing attack as a strong blocking tight end, and though he'll never put up gaudy numbers in the box score as long as Trey McBride is in place, the Cardinals use Reiman heavily to help keep the chains moving on the ground.
Travis Vokolek and Elijah Higgins will play big parts in ensuring Arizona can keep their offense humming on schedule.
"I really thought that he displayed decisiveness and a lot of violence week one. So that was good, he know-knows what to look for, who to anticipate coming, who's the guy that he's going to have to block. He does a good job," Gannon said of Higgins this week after Reiman was ruled out.
Cardinals Know Panthers Pose Problems
The Panthers defeated the Cardinals late last year in Carolina, which was something Gannon noted when speaking with reporters this week.
“They’ve got different players, but same coaching staff. Schematically, they did some good things, I thought. You turn over every stone, so a little bit. We’re not living in that, but obviously the Jacksonville game we looked at pretty good and it’s still Week 2, so there’s going to be some un-scouted things (on) both sides," said Gannon.
"The other thing too, I told our guys is that there’s some things that we have to do a lot better in all three phases, in a hurry, so I’ve got my eye on that too. They know those things that they’re aware of and what we have to do a better job of going from Week 1 to Week 2, regardless of your opponent, just to play better football to give us a better chance to win."
Cardinals vs Panthers will kickoff at 1:05 PM MST on Sunday.