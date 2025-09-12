Final Injury Report: 4 Cardinals Could Miss Panthers Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have revealed their game statuses for Sunday's Week 2 battle at State Farm Stadium, where head coach Jonathan Gannon expects the place to be rocking ahead of their home opener.
"I'm juiced. Our guys are probably - I don't know if they're juiced more than me. They are. They're excited. It's home opener. It'll be rocking, I know that. And we got to go out and play well, you know what I mean. So I know it'll be packed. It'll be rocking, it'll be a lot of excitement. So gotta give them something to cheer about," he told reporters on Friday.
They may have to defend home turf without some key names.
After Tip Reiman and Cody Simon were previously ruled out earlier this morning, two more Cardinals enter this week as questionable.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
OUT - Tip Reiman (foot), Cody Simon (concussion)
QUESTIONABLE - Blake Gillikin (back), Will Hernandez (knee)
Kelvin Beachum/Calais Campbell were both listed on the injury report but only for rest days. They, along with Jon Gaines (thumb) are healthy and good to go this weekend.
Reiman leaves a fairly big absence in Arizona's run game, though the Cardinals are confident players such as Travis Vokolek can pick up the slack in that department.
Hernandez may or may not be ready to go, though the veteran was only recently signed during preseason play and wouldn't be starting right away if he's healthy.
Gillikin is questionable, though the Cardinals haven't worked out a punter - which is a good sign for his availability.
For Carolina, Turk Wharton (hamstring) is ruled out while Ikem Ekwonu (illness) is questionable.
All others previously listed including Pat Jones II (ankle), Hunter Renfrow (ribs), Akayleb Evans (illness), Robert Hunt (foot), Damien Lewis (shoulder/ankle) and A'Shawn Robinson (groin) were removed and are good to go for Sunday.
Jonathan Gannon says the team can learn some from last year's loss to Carolina, though 2025 is a new season and thus brings new opportunities:
“They’ve got different players, but same coaching staff. Schematically, they did some good things, I thought. You turn over every stone, so a little bit. We’re not living in that, but obviously the Jacksonville game we looked at pretty good and it’s still Week 2, so there’s going to be some un-scouted things (on) both sides.
"The other thing too, I told our guys is that there’s some things that we have to do a lot better in all three phases, in a hurry, so I’ve got my eye on that too. They know those things that they’re aware of and what we have to do a better job of going from Week 1 to Week 2, regardless of your opponent, just to play better football to give us a better chance to win. We have to correct those things on the practice field these next three days.”
Watch for practice squad elevations from both sides over the weekend. Final inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.