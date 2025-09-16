Cardinals Make Massive Leap in Week 3 Power Rankings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals are 2-0.
It hasn't been the cleanest start in the desert, though Arizona marches into Week 3 as one of ten undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.
The Cardinals have nearly fumbled leads in each of their first two games - though as the dust settles, they're still finding ways to win, which impressed myself and other NFL Publishers around the On SI network.
After finishing 21st in last week's rankings, the Cardinals skyrocketed to No. 13 ahead of Week 3.
Cardinals Skyrocket to No. 13 in NFL Power Rankings
Sitting behind the Indianapolis Colts (12) and above the Atlanta Falcons (14), here's what yours truly offered on the Cardinals:
"The Cardiac Cardinals once again lived up to their name after nearly blowing a 27-3 lead in the second half against Carolina. Arizona is 2-0, as expected, though there’s clearly deeper issues that could haunt this team. With a banged-up secondary, Arizona looks ahead to NFC West games against San Francisco and Seattle in five days. We’ll see how Jonathan Gannon and his troops respond."- Donnie Druin, Cardinals On SI
Admittedly so, I had dropped the Cardinals a bit after nearly blowing their lead to Carolina and fully had expected my fellow voters to do so - but it was a bit of a pleasant surprise to see Arizona climb the board like they did.
Perhaps winning takes care of all - though Gannon knows his team still has plenty of work ahead.
"I have to coach better, our coaches have to coach better, and we have to play a little bit better. We had opportunities to do it and didn’t do it. That falls on the coaches first, and then making sure that they understand everything, playing with the right technique, having the appropriate level of detail for everything that’s being asked of them and going out and executing it," he said Monday.
"It’s a collective thing. The positive that I feel better today than I did honestly last night when I talked to you guys was, it’s all correctable. It really is. I told the team too, like I appreciate their effort. It’s not for lack of trying, it’s not our energy, it’s not our mode of play. It’s not those things. It’s coaching and playing a little bit better, so that’s what we’ll work on.”
Arizona hopes to extend their record to 3-0 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers this week as road warriors.