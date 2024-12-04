Cardinals Make Moves Ahead of Seahawks Rematch
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following practice squad moves:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated offensive lineman Jackson Barton from the practice squad injured reserve list and has released linebacker Ronnie Perkins from the practice squad."
The Perkins move was first reported by Aaron Wilson yesterday, which you can read more about here.
Barton started a game for Arizona at right tackle this season with Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum out, though he was injured with a toe injury and was soon replaced by Charlie Heck.
Barton first entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Colts, Chiefs (where he won the Super Bowl in 2019), Giants and Raiders before signing with Arizona in April of 2023.
The Cardinals are 6-6 after losing their last two and play host to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, setting the stage for a big matchup at State Farm Stadium that could determine NFC playoff seedings down the road.
This will be the second time in three weeks Arizona will face Seattle, though head coach Jonathan Gannon says the familiarity and game prep doesn't make things easier.
“No, we go back and go through our normal process, so yes, your point is correct about seeing some of those games and studying some of the stuff that we study," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"You're seeing it a second time, but there are no shortcuts to the creative process. There are no shortcuts just because you played them two weeks ago (and that goes) to how you prepare, how you do game plans and what you teach and all that. Truly, we do start from scratch.
"I talked to the team today about a divisional opponent that you just played two weeks ago. Some of those things that came up in the game, we have to make the correct decisions and be smart about things that we're doing within the game because emotions will be high. It's a divisional opponent. You just played them two weeks ago, so there is an opportunity for some carryover that we have to make sure is in our favor.”