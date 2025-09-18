Cardinals Make Moves Along DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially added DL Kyon Barrs to their practice squad on Thursday.
Barrs' presence in the desert comes after he spent training camp/preseason with Arizona.
This is the final domino of Arizona losing two defensive players to injured reserve yesterday - as the Cardinals lost CB Garrett Williams and DL L.J. Collier to the list.
Zachary Carter was worked out by the the Cardinals earlier this week and was signed yesterday - though Arizona saw Elijah Simmons plucked from their practice squad by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed Simmons to their active roster and thus created a space for Barrs to be added.
More on Barrs from the team's official press release:
"Barrs (6-1, 301) most recently played with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL and appeared in 10 games where he totaled 24 tackles (seven solo), 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL last year with Seattle as an undrafted rookie free agent after playing collegiately at Arizona (2019-22) and USC (2023). While in college,Barrsappeared in 51 games (24 starts) and recorded 120 tackles (57 solo), 13 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks."
The Cardinals move into Week 3 with a 2-0 record, the first time they've started a season with two straight wins since 2021.
However, Arizona has struggled in both of their wins - and head coach Jonathan Gannon says the team has learned a lot despite the victories.
“It's better to be 2-0 than 0-2. I know that, but yeah, it’s kind of our process. That's what we do on Mondays, whether you win or lose. It's all about getting better and our guys have responded, in my opinion, the correct way. What needs to be fixed, how do they fix it (and) put the work in to do it," he said.
This week, the San Francisco 49ers await - which will be Arizona's first NFC West tilt of 2025.
“Really good football team. They got two big time wins on the road, so this will be their home opener. That'll be a challenge," Gannon said of the 49ers.
"… the environment, It's a (San Francisco 49ers Head Coach) Kyle Shanahan team. They're always going to be one of the premier teams in the NFL. He's that good.”