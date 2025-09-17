Ranking Every 2-0 NFL Team: Where Do Arizona Cardinals Land?
Nearly a third of the league enters Week 3 of the 2025 season with a perfect 2-0 record. The Arizona Cardinals are among 10 teams off to such a start with slugfest wins over NFC South squads. They haven't been pretty, but a win is a win, and the Cardinals are beating the teams that they're supposed to.
However, not all of these teams are built equally. You can debate if any of these teams are off to a fluky 2-0 start, but what we do know is some of these perfect teams face major uphill battles whether due to injury or a rough upcoming slate of games.
We're going to take a look at those 10 teams and rank them from best-to-worst. These rankings are based on the teams moving forward, as some would be higher if not for uncertainties (looking at you, Cincinnati Bengals).
Let's get started with the top team, who in my opinion, is in a tier of their own right now.
1. Green Bay Packers
Wins: vs DET, vs WAS
The Packers look great and legit Super Bowl contenders with good play from 27-year-old Jordan Love (IYKYK). The defense is great, and Micah Parsons has been worth every cent. Green Bay is also 2-0 against playoff teams from last year, which justifies their spot at the top.
Week 3 showdown: @ CLE
2. Buffalo Bills
Wins: vs BAL, @ NYJ
Josh Allen still looks great, and his cast of weapons has been more than good enough. Buffalo's defense has several guys playing at a high-level, but injuries to Ed Oliver and Matt Milano may jeopardize that.
Week 3 showdown: vs MIA
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Wins: vs DAL, @ KC
The defending champs are slugging out wins despite zero passing touchdowns and I'm flabbergasted by how little AJ Brown has done to this point in the season. The defense hasn't posted gaudy numbers, but again, they're winning games anyway.
Week 3 showdown: vs LAR
4. Los Angeles Chargers
Wins: vs KC (Sao Paulo), @ LV
The Chargers look like contenders to finally dethrone the Chiefs for the AFC West crown thanks to MVP frontrunner Justin Herbert and an elite passing game. This defense will be learning to play without Khalil Mack for the foreseeable future, but they're playing good football right now.
Week 3 showdown: vs DEN
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wins: @ ATL, @ HOU
Baker Mayfield looks terrific, and rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has been outstanding to go with a good run game. Their defense is OK, but it's been up to the offense to win both close games, each decided by a field goal or less.
Week 3 showdown: vs NYJ
6. Los Angeles Rams
Wins: vs HOU, @ TEN
The Rams' offense still looks plenty potent, and Matthew Stafford is playing well despite his age. L.A.'s pass rush hasn't remotely slowed down to mask a weaker secondary.
Week 3 showdown: @ PHI
7. Arizona Cardinals
Wins: @ NO, vs CAR
It's been two ugly wins for the Cardinals, but they're still unbeaten with an offense doing just enough. Arizona's defense has been much improved, but the secondary took major injury hits, so it remains to be seen what comes next.
Week 3 showdown: @ SF
8. Indianapolis Colts
Wins: vs MIA, vs DEN
Where has this Daniel Jones been? Because he's playing at an MVP-level while making the guys around him better. Indy's defense is fine, but Jones is carrying them to wins (not a sentence I thought I'd say in 2025).
Week 3 showdown: @ TEN
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Wins: @ CLE, vs JAX
The Bengals would be much higher if not for an injury to Joe Burrow that could keep him out until December, leaving this offense in limbo under Jake Browning (5-2 as a starter with less-than-great stats).
Week 3 showdown: @ MIN
10. San Francisco 49ers
Wins: @ SEA, @ NO
No one has worse injury luck than the 49ers, yet somehow Kyle Shanahan wins games with Mac Jones under center. Even with tons of changes defensively, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa keep the unit afloat with solid players scattered throughout.
Week 3 showdown: vs AZ