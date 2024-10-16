Cardinals Make Roster Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following three players were added to their practice squad:
CB Keion Crossen
OL Nick Leverett
LB Ronnie Perkins
More on each player via the team's media relations department:
"Crossen (5-10, 190) is a five-year NFL veteran who has played 75 games (six starts) in his career and has 76 tackles (55 solo), 10 passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 42 special teams tackles. He entered the league with New England as a seventh-round selection (243rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Western Carolina and played with the Patriots, Texans, Giants and Dolphins in his career. Crossen has also appeared in six postseason games, including winning Super Bowl LIII with New England.
"Leverett (6-3, 310) played five games (one start) with the Patriots this season prior to being released on Monday. He is in his fourth season in the NFL and has appeared in 21 games (11 starts) with experience at both guard and center. Leverett entered the league with Tampa Bay as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of Rice and spent four years (2020-23) with the Buccaneers where he appeared in 16 games (10 starts).
"Perkins (6-3, 253) appeared in seven games with Denver last season and had nine tackles and two tackles for loss. He entered the league with New England in 2021 as a third-round selection (96th overall) in the NFL Draft from Oklahoma and has spent time with the Patriots and Broncos in his career. Perkins was released from the Broncos injured reserve list on September 17."
According to the team, Crossen will wear jersey #26, Leverett will wear #50 and Perkins will wear #57.
Arizona - sitting with a 2-4 record on the year - host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon is confident the Cardinals can bounce back after a tough loss in Green Bay.
"We've done it before and we have to do it again. The mindset this week was they have to understand the schedule because it's a little bit different with the extra day. And we have to have a really good week of practice," said Gannon.
"We have to know our opponent, but I actually told them this week, we will know our opponent. That's always true. We have to take care of ourselves first and it'll be cool to play on Monday Night Football. They'll be ready to go.”