Why Arizona Cardinals Make Sense for Micah Parsons

The Arizona Cardinals move into the season with a big trade potentially on the horizon.

Sam Dehring

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes as Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes as Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
One of the best defense suppliers in football has officially requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.

That’s right. Micah Parsons.

He would move the needle on every team in football. But, let’s make the argument here for why Micah Parsons would make sense for the Arizona Cardinals.

Micah Parsons Makes Sense for Arizona Cardinals

Let’s start with the fit. The Cardinals allowed just over 126 rushing yards on average per game last season. That ranked 20th in the league. If you add a guy like Parsons, you could certainly make an argument for them to immediately be in the top 10.

With four seasons in the NFL under his belt, it does seem a bit surprising that Parsons has yet to win a Defensive Player of the Year award. If the Cardinals were to add Parsons, you could make a very easy argument for them to be a playoff team.

Let’s talk about the money part of it. Parsons is set to make $24 million this upcoming season before hitting free agency.

Where do the Cardinals sit in terms of money?

Well, they’re projected to have over $36 million in cap space, even after the recent contracts they gave to Josh Sweat, which was a 4 year/$76.4 million deal. They also gave Baron Browning a 2 year/$15 million deal.

From what TJ Watt got, they’re likely wouldn’t be too many teams who wouldn’t be able to even get close to what Parsons wants on his next deal. They would also have to free up cap space with some of their current players. It’s likely that might also involve Kylar Murray restructuring his deal to make room for Parsons.

Overall, the money for Parsons is certainly there. But, there would be a lot of moving parts to it. They really aren’t a lot of teams who could realistically do it. But you could certainly make an argument for the Cardinals.

