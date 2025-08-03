49ers Sign Former Arizona Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Chosen is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, as announced by the team and first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
From the 49ers' official press release:
"The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Robbie Chosen to a one year-deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released WR Marquez Callaway.
"Chosen (6-3, 185) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets on May 6, 2016. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Jets (2016-19), Carolina Panthers (2020-22), Arizona Cardinals (2022) and Miami Dolphins (2023-24) he has appeared in 122 games (86 starts) and registered 380 receptions for 5,087 yards (13.4 average) and 30 touchdowns through the air and 16 carries for 98 yards (6.1 average) on the ground. In 2024, he spent part of training camp with the 49ers, was released on August 27 where he signed with the Dolphins on August 29 and appeared in two games and totaled one reception for five yards.
"A 32-year-old native of Plantation, FL, Chosen attended Temple University (2011-15) where he appeared in 24 games and recorded 114 receptions for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns and added six carries for 11 yards."
Chosen played just ten games in Arizona, catching seven of 17 targets for 76 yards.
He becomes the second former Cardinals receiver to have signed with the 49ers, as Andy Isabella was recently added to San Francisco's camp roster.
The 49ers are currently struggling with injuries at the position, as all of Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, Jacob Cowing and Jauan Jennings are all either injured or have battled injuries at this point of the season already.
Previous Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was extremely excited to add Chosen to the roster back in 2022 after he was acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers to help replace the injured Marquise Brown.
"We had an opportunity to get a guy, bring some speed that dynamic that Hollywood has and so we'll kind of see where he fits in and just for the long term, with guys getting hurt we need some more wideouts in here," said Kingsbury.
"I'm not sure exactly how he'll fit but just watching him over the years and studying his tape, he's got a skill set that seems to be similar and he can really run which we need that."
Now, Chosen will hope to help provide some stability in San Francisco years after playing in the NFC West previously.