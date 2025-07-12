Arizona Cardinals Massively Disrespected in New Power Rankings
The Arizona Cardinals were not among the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. Despite a late-season slump, they showed flashes of talent and played mostly tough-fought games.
Ahead of 2025, there hasn't been any significant loss of extremely-talented personnel. They've only gained talent through free agency and the NFL Draft.
So it's a bit confounding to see Arizona listed well below average in NFL power rankings.
Arizona Cardinals Disrespected in Latest Power Ranking
According to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, it's Cardinals QB Kyler Murray that holds this team back from cracking the top half of the NFL. His ranking? 20th among 32 teams.
"There are a number of young NFL quarterbacks who have gotten major extensions but failed to live up to them so far, Unfortunately, Arizona’s Kyler Murray is a member of that club.
"In six years in the desert, Murray has been named to a pair of Pro Bowls. He was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year. But Murray is 36-45-1 as a starter, and his lone playoff start back in 2021 was a disaster.
"That has led more than one pundit to proclaim this a “make-or-break” season for Murray. But the 27-year-old told reporters that he's tuning out all that outside noise.
"It’s not just Murray. Arizona is 12-22 over Jonathan Gannon’s two years as coach. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was widely considered a disappointment as a rookie. Edge-rusher Josh Sweat has a massive contract to live up to.
"There’s plenty of pressure to go around in the Valley of the Sun in 2025," Davenport wrote.
Another case of QB-centric thinking.
Davenport isn't wrong on his Murray take, necessarily. Murray does need to take a step into a more consistent level of production and prove that he's capable of leading his team to the promised land.
But most, if not all analysts expect a major improvement for Marvin Harrison Jr. in year two, and to use Gannon's head coaching record (including a four-win season with the worst roster in football) as a reason to claim the Cardinals are not at least an average team in 2025 is laughable.
There is pressure, no doubt. There are narratives that need to be flipped, and plenty of reasons to keep the Cardinals out of the top 10, but there's no real reason to think a team that was average to slightly-above-average in 2024 will fall to the bottom third of the NFL.