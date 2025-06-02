All Cardinals

Cardinals May Have Award-Winning Rookie

The Arizona Cardinals could have one of their players win an award this season.

Jeremy Brener

Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen speaks inside the Arizona Cardinals training facility
Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen speaks inside the Arizona Cardinals training facility / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen is coming into the NFL with a lot of expectations.

The No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss is expected to compete for a starting job on Arizona's defensive line, and he's projected to be more than just a starter.

Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson named Nolen as one of six candidates for the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

"The quickest path to the quarterback is up the middle of the offensive line," Parson wrote.

"The Arizona Cardinals have revamped their defensive line and pass-rush unit. This will be important with the talented QBs they will face in the NFC and NFC West in 2025.

"If the Cardinals plan to make it to the playoffs, their defense will need to take another step to being a good to great unit.

"Walter Nolen is a physically skilled interior defensive lineman who can cut his way into the backfield. He joins veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell as the main interior defenders for Jonathan Gannon's defensive front. The Ole Miss product adds the juice and passes rushing up the middle of the OL.

"Nolen has an explosive first step that puts offensive linemen on their heels. In one-on-one sequences, he can transfer that speed to power and bowl over blockers. He will play his natural positions, 4i- and 3-Technique in this defense as a single gap penetrator. As a result, he will see plenty of pass-rush reps to rack up the pressures and sacks."

Nolen has a lot to work on this summer to get into the flow and rhythm of an NFL game, but if he can learn fast, he could be seen as one of the best rookies in the league, which could push the Cardinals back to the playoffs.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News