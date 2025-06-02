Cardinals May Have Award-Winning Rookie
Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen is coming into the NFL with a lot of expectations.
The No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss is expected to compete for a starting job on Arizona's defensive line, and he's projected to be more than just a starter.
Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson named Nolen as one of six candidates for the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"The quickest path to the quarterback is up the middle of the offensive line," Parson wrote.
"The Arizona Cardinals have revamped their defensive line and pass-rush unit. This will be important with the talented QBs they will face in the NFC and NFC West in 2025.
"If the Cardinals plan to make it to the playoffs, their defense will need to take another step to being a good to great unit.
"Walter Nolen is a physically skilled interior defensive lineman who can cut his way into the backfield. He joins veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell as the main interior defenders for Jonathan Gannon's defensive front. The Ole Miss product adds the juice and passes rushing up the middle of the OL.
"Nolen has an explosive first step that puts offensive linemen on their heels. In one-on-one sequences, he can transfer that speed to power and bowl over blockers. He will play his natural positions, 4i- and 3-Technique in this defense as a single gap penetrator. As a result, he will see plenty of pass-rush reps to rack up the pressures and sacks."
Nolen has a lot to work on this summer to get into the flow and rhythm of an NFL game, but if he can learn fast, he could be seen as one of the best rookies in the league, which could push the Cardinals back to the playoffs.