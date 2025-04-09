Cardinals Meet With Auburn WR
The Arizona Cardinals' need at wide receiver stems from a lack of speed and a true deep threat before simply adding depth. The 2025 NFL Draft doesn't have many "true" deep threats, but the Cardinals have met with one of the few.
Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith is among the few receiver prospects I believe have the most value as a field stretcher, and the Cardinals are meeting with him according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo:
Lambert-Smith had decent production over his first four collegiate seasons with Penn State, but his 2024 campaign with the Tigers was a breakout for him. His 50 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns were all career-highs, and in an offense that struggled to find any sense of consistency. His yards per reception were just under 20 at a whopping 19.6... Phew.
While I don't have many questions regarding his ability to take the top off the defense, there are questions about his overall skill set and how he will transition to the pros.
There isn't too much here when you look for a well-rounded receiver, so he'll need some coaching and extra attention set aside to work on things like his breaks at the top of routes.
But beyond a bit of polishing, there's plenty to work with here thanks to his God-given athleticism. You can't teach speed, and he has more than enough after running a 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. With some work to create space and open snaps with a clean release, Lambert-Smith could find some success in the pros.
I wouldn't call Lambert-Smith a project -- not by any means. More than anything, we know what he's good at and what he needs work on. I truly believe coaching at the next level should help clean up some of his current technical flaws.
It makes his prospects much more of a day three option - which obviously means one must temper expectations.
Like we mentioned earlier, the Cardinals need speed for the wide receiver room. The team tried forcing Marvin Harrison Jr. to be their designated deep threat, which obviously didn't work out. Harrison is a threat at every level of the field, but that's not a spot he should be pigeon-holed into.
The rest of the room notably includes Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Greg Dortch. None of these current options would operate as a legitimate option as a designated deep threat.
For at least his rookie season, Lambert-Smith could fill that role and potentially develop into more down the road.
There's no guarantee that Lambert Smith will become some 1,000-yard receiver or average 20 yards per reception, but that isn't what the Cardinals are dying for. Rather, they just need someone to threaten the backend of the secondary and force defenses to respect the deep ball.
Knowing someone like Lambert Smith can create that fear is worth its weight in gold.
Take some time to develop him for down the road and use him in that primary role for year one.