Cardinals Meet With Illinois Pass Rusher
The Arizona Cardinals continue doing work on Hula Bowl prospects this week, and after meeting with Wisconsin Badgers LB Jaheim Thomas, the work continues for Arizona's scouting staff after meeting with Illinois Fighting Illini edge rusher Seth Coleman.
From Ryan Fowler:
Coleman - a 6-5 and 250 pound OLB - began his college career in 2019 as a freshman, redshirting his first three seasons.
He was All-Big Ten honorable mentions for his 2022 sophomore and 2023 junior campaigns before being named a team captain ahead of 2024. He just turned 24 years old and was named as a Hula Bowl standout by CBS Sports.
The Cardinals are very much in the market for an edge rusher, though Coleman could likely be found in the later parts of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona was fairly thin at the position entering the 2024 NFL season, though a knee injury to BJ Ojulari only trimmed a slim Cardinals' edge group before any official snaps were played.
Arizona did trade for Baron Browning midseason, though the organization is still in search of a premier pass rusher to help their defense go over the top.
Coleman has played in 12 games in each of the last three seasons, amassing 86 tackles, 13 passes defensed and 13.5 sacks during that stretch.
The Cardinals currently own picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 16 overall selection.
Whether via trade, free agency or early draft pick, the Cardinals are heavily expected to address the position, though Coleman could be a name to watch in the later parts of the draft.