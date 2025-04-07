Cardinals Meet With NFL Draft RB
Among the biggest needs on the Arizona Cardinals roster, running back is near the bottom if not at the very bottom of that list.
But that doesn’t mean the Cardinals can’t continue adding to the position and make it stronger and stronger.
We’ve already seen previously Arizona has a potential interest in doing so after they brought local stud Cam Skattebo in for a visit. The Cardinals continue to host running backs during the draft process regardless of their stock, and Peny Boone is the most recent name.
Boone has had quite an interesting collegiate career. He started his journey with Maryland and spent his first two seasons with the Terps. After two seasons there, Boone went to Toledo for his next two years and exploded in 2023 for a season that earned him MAC Player of the Year honors.
That season, Boone topped 1,400 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns.
His production during his time with the Terrapins was not nearly as productive, so Boone took it upon himself to spend one more year in college to prove he could stack good seasons.
For his last year, he headed to Orlando and transferred to UCF.
Unfortunately, Boone did not nearly have the season he was hoping As he scraped together just over 200 yards in a single score through five games. It left his five-year collegiate career with nearly all his significant production coming in one season.
As far as his NFL prospects go, there aren’t many teams that appear to be lining up for his services… Right, wrong, or indifferent.
It currently appears as though Boone will be headed to the pros as an undrafted free agent, forcing him to gamble on his self and prove his worth for the next level.
It’s far from impossible for him to make the impact. After all, we’ve seen him at his best and it is more than worthy of next level play. The problem is we’ve only seen it once in five years.
However, he has every chance to advertise himself for teams. It should be a welcome sight for him that a handful of teams, including the Cardinals, have held visits with him.
Now, just because someone is having talks with the team doesn’t guarantee they will be drafted by them; it’s likely more that they are trying to put the finishing touches on their board.
But for what it’s worth, Arizona is at least taking an interest in Boone, which tells me they have done their homework on him — something not all 31 other teams are doing.
When the draft comes to a close, if Boone is not selected by Arizona, keep an eye out on him as a potential signing as an undrafted free agent.
Placing more competition at any position is important no matter how deep it is. Running back is a deep room with James Conner, Trey Benson, and a slew of other veterans… but that doesn’t mean they should be comfortable and assume that their jobs aren’t on the line.
Perhaps Boone is a player the Cardinals value to push those guys.