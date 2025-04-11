Cardinals Meet With Maryland WR
Visits are rounding out for teams as they finalized their boards for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have done more than their due diligence for positions of need across both sides of the field.
It’s been nice to see how aggressive they’ve been looking into the receiver position, and Maryland’s Tai Felton is the most recent to speak with the team.
Maryland has quietly put together some stud receivers over the last several years. A handful of them have managed to make names for themselves in the pros including Stefon Diggs and DJ Moore. Of course, several have not worked out, as is the case for plenty of programs, but many of their guys go into the draft process with plenty of production.
Felton‘s time with the Terrapins has been no different, as he stockpiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
The question now will be whether or not he can make the jump to the next level successfully.
Felton is a long and quick receiver at 6’2 and a 40-time of 4.37. His frame isn’t the biggest at just 186 pounds but that doesn’t factor into the strength of his game.
No, the strength of Felton‘s game is versatility and experience playing the slot. Not many receivers in this class have stood out to me as a potential next level slot guy, but Felton gives me that confidence and that vibe.
Felton possesses the abilities to make guys miss in open space and create yards after the catch. You can also see his speed on display in those situations — it’s his bread and butter.
His slighter frame that we mentioned does impact his overall abilities as a contested catch receiver. This isn’t to say he can’t do it, but it’s certainly not one of the strengths to his game.
Unfortunately, these aren’t things that can really be taught either, meaning you pretty much know what you have already with Felton.
Still, there’s room for improvement with creating separation and working off of more physical, defensive backs. These, of course, are teachable things.
I like the potential Felton has to make the jump to the next level. I also love his experience in the slot, which can help him find the field early to the Cardinals.
Arizona has a couple of options for the slot role between Zay Jones and Greg Dortch. But neither stands out to me as a long-term answer, let alone as someone I would go into the season feeling overly confident in.
Does this guarantee Felton a day one role with the team? Absolutely not. There’s a reason he is likely a day three pick and it’s because of un-coachable limitations and in need for refinement working off of physical defenders.
That being said, he would find himself an opportunity to get on the field sooner rather than later with a wide open competition and a niche spot where he excels.
I’m a big fan of this potential pairing, and have made it before in previous mock drafts. For the value of where he will be drafted in and opportunity to find the field quickly, I think Felton could become a player to give Arizona an early impact