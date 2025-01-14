Report: Cardinals Met With Hula Bowl OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have met with another Hula Bowl prospect, according to Ryan Fowler.
After previously having meetings with Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas and Illinois EDGE Seth Coleman, Arizona also has met with North Dakota State OL Mason Miller.
Miller just finished his fifth season at North Dakota State and does not have any official stats recorded for 2024 on his bio from the school, though he did start at multiple spots in 2023:
"Started all 15 games for the Bison, the first three at right tackle before moving to left guard for the remainder of the season...Blocked for an offense that ranked fourth in the FCS averaging 237.3 rushing yards per game and led the nation in rushing yards (3,560), rushing touchdowns (47) and offensive touchdowns (69)...The Bison also ranked second nationally in passing efficiency, completion percentage and red zone scoring."
Versatility is certainly a tool that's coveted by the Cardinals, especially along the offensive line. Miller having experience both inside and outside will only be a positive for him at the next level.
Arizona's offensive line could look a lot different at the start of next year. Besides left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and center Hjlate Froholdt, all three spots are up for grabs for Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Starting left guard Evan Brown is set to hit free agency while the Cardinals may not be sold on either Isaiah Adams or Trystan Colon at right guard, both of whom split time throughout the year. Right tackle Jonah Williams suffered a season-ending injury and his status to open 2025 is very much in question while backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum could retire.