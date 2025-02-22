Cardinals Met With NFL Draft Running Back
The Arizona Cardinals continue to do work on prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they've met with New Mexico running back Andrew Henry according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo.
"A number of teams have since reached out. I arrived the day before the game, so there wasn't any time for team meetings like the other guys had," Henry - who was a late add to the Shrine Bowl - told Melo.
"I've had a couple teams reach out since then. The Cardinals called me. The Philadelphia Eagles touched base after Shrine. They were amazed I was able to pick up the playbook and execute."
Is there more to Henry? And how would he fit with the Cardinals?
Cardinals Continue Doing Work on Draft Prospects
Henry didn't play in the 2024 season after he was misinformed about how many years of eligibility he had left - you can read more about that here.
Henry's listed as 5-10 and 200 pounds on the team's official site. He's widely viewed as a dual threat running back who excels in the passing game.
In his interview with TDN, Melo highlights Henry's averaged 4.5 yards after contact.
"You have to break tackles in order to be a successful running back. It's very important, just like catching the ball out of the backfield is," said Henry.
"I'm always working on my contact balance. It's a blessing to see it come together. I didn't even play this past season, so I've been just working out. To see it translate at the Shrine, it was a great feeling."
The Cardinals already have a pretty top-heavy running back room with names such as James Conner, Trey Benson and Michael Carter in the mix.
However, young talent is always welcome - especially at the running back position.
Henry averaged 6.7 yards per carry in his final season at New Mexico.
He'd likely have to earn his stripes through special teams at the next level, though opportunities such as the Shrine Bowl surely helped showcase his talents as a runner alongside fellow potential draft prospects.
"I'm going to work harder than anyone in the building. I proved at the Shrine Bowl that I'm able to come in and perform when my number gets called," said Henry.
"I can play on special teams as well. I can play in pass protection and in the passing game. I have a lot of production catching passes."
Henry wouldn't make a Day 1 impact on offense for Arizona, though he could certainly land himself an opportunity to shine in training camp and earn a spot moving forward from there.