What Was Cardinals' Most Impactful Offseason Move?
The Arizona Cardinals weren't messing around with their aggressive approach to the 2025 offseason. With a struggling defense in need of talent (especially up front) GM Monti Ossenfort poured his resources into bolstering Nick Rallis' group and providing high levels of defensive talent for the first time in years.
Arizona made three major signings in free agency, then added seven players in the NFL Draft. Six of those seven were defensive players, and three of those six were front-seven members.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman broke down one key acquisition for each NFL team. Arizona's entry came as a bit of a surprise.
DL Calais Campbell
Key Metric: 85.9 Run-defense grade in 2024 (Led all defensive tackles)
"The Cardinals’ defensive line ranked 24th in run-defense grade last season, so there’s no better place to turn to remedy that problem than old friend Calais Campbell. Playing at 38 years old, Campbell incredibly led all defensive tackles with an 85.9 run-defense grade last season. The Campbell addition, as well as first-round pick Walter Nolen, could transform Arizona’s defensive line in the run game," Wasserman wrote.
Campbell spent the first eight seasons of his lengthy career in Arizona, but is still performing at a high level at age 38. The Cardinals, though emphasizing pass rush with signings like Josh Sweat, were also in dire need of support in the run defense category.
Campbell provides just that, and will return to where he got his start as a fan favorite. Alongside the likes of Nolen, Darius Robinson and Dalvin Tomlinson, the Cardinals' defense will be tough to recognize, especially up front.
2025 will be a key year for head coach Jonathan Gannon and his defense. While Arizona's offense didn't undergo many changes, there may be pressure to perform defensively, considering the wealth of talent and amount of resources invested in that group.
Regardless, the Cardinals' roster will look much, much different up front in the coming season.