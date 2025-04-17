What are Cardinals' Most, Least Improved Position Groups?
The Arizona Cardinals have made a concerted effort to bring in some top-end talent to some of their weaker position groups this offseason, but other areas might end up suffering.
There's plenty of time to add - in the draft, in a potential trade, or otherwise. But just how does Arizona's roster square up heading into the Draft?
Below are the position groups that have benefited - or suffered - the most so far this offseason.
Most Improved
Defensive Line
Arizona's far-and-away weakest link was their defensive line - specifically the pass rush. GM Monit Ossenfort got to work right away on improving it, and it certainly looks much better than it did a year ago.
The Cardinals brought in Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson on lucrative deals, and rounded out their free agency with the return of long-time former Cardinal Calais Campbell to help boost the interior. They re-signed Baron Browning and LJ Collier, and still have the option to bring in another DL in the draft. This unit is nearly unrecognizable, both on the interior and the edge.
Quarterback
The Cardinals have only made one major addition to the QB room in Jacoby Brissett, and he doesn't figure to be the starter barring injury to Kyler Murray. However, enough can't be said about what a proven, reliable veteran can do to raise the floor of the QB room.
If Murray were to go down, Brissett can offer a quality start or two without too much concern. No, he's not a long-term option, but (with respect to Clayton Tune) Arizona's QB room looks significantly better in the event of disaster, and Brissett's veteran savvy and positive presence is a good add to the locker room.
Least Improved
Off-ball Linebacker
There is time yet for this to be proven untrue, but so far, the Cardinals have seen the departure of both LBs Krys Barnes and Kyzir White. While neither of these players were necessarily elite, they were solid players who fit Jonathan Gannon's scheme and culture.
Ossenfort is pairing Mack Wilson Sr. with additions of Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker. Neither of those new players have been much more than special teamers in their career.
There's a good chance they pan out, similarly to how Wilson did his first year in Arizona, but on paper, it's a significant downgrade to that unit.
Wide Receiver
The Cardinals haven't done much of anything to add to their WR group, and that's a problem. They're putting all their stock into a Marvin Harrison Jr. breakout, and seem to expect more out of Michael Wilson as well. They re-signed Zay Jones, who had under 100 yards receiving after being suspended for five games in 2024.
The Cardinals could easily target a receiver in the draft, and of course star TE Trey McBride figures to take a large portion of the receiving yards, but Arizona looks to be going into 2025 with a very thin group of pass-catchers, even if everyone reaches their potential.