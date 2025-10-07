What's Cardinals' Most Urgent Trade Need?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 2-3, and the organization is quickly looking for answers to stop the bleeding.
While Arizona is confident in reversing course, it's becoming clearer by the week the Cardinals need something to change before the season seriously goes astray.
With the league's trade deadline less than a month away, we've already seen a handful of moves by organizations looking to make a serious push for the postseason.
Could the Cardinals join in on the fun?
NFL.com's Kevin Patra went through each team's biggest hole to upgrade via trade, and for the Cardinals, offensive line help was the top priority:
Cardinals Urged to Make OL Trade
"Sunday's collapse against the Titans illustrated concerns on both sides of the ball, but the offensive line problems were magnified," wrote Patra.
"The members of Arizona's O-line allowed 19 combined QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, while the run-blocking opened very few holes as the Cards tried to grind out the clock. The interior looms as an especially weak spot, with Will Hernandez playing just 23 offensive snaps in his return to action after suffering a torn ACL last year."
The Cardinals have failed to run the ball like they successfully did in previous years, and while the loss of OL coach Klayton Adams is undoubtedly large, the five men up front as a collective unit simply aren't getting the job done.
Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and center Hjalte Froholdt are playing up to par, though the other three remaining spots have left a lot to be desired.
Starting left guard Evan Brown was injured last week, which saw Hernandez make his return to the starting lineup. Arizona figures to slot him back permanently once he's fully healthy and ready to go.
The Cardinals haven't seen close to the returns they were hoping for in second-year right guard Isaiah Adams, who switched to the left side after Brown was ruled out last week.
Right tackle Jonah Williams is also in the same boat as Adams, especially being on a two-year, $30 million deal.
The Cardinals have majority of their draft picks and plenty of cap space to make a deal, if they feel intrigued to do so.
Positions such as cornerback and wide receiver could also be other positions general manager Monti Ossenfort targets in the coming weeks.
The NFL trade deadline is November 4.