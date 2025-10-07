Why Cardinals Believe They Can Save Season Amid Losing Streak
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 2-3 following one of the most eye-opening losses in recent memory (which is saying something given the history of this team) and currently are riding a three-game losing streak into Week 6.
The Cardinals are at the bottom of the NFC West. The schedule only gets tougher throughout the rest of the season. Arizona's offense can't get going in any facet while the defense is holding strong despite surrendering game-winning drives in each of the last three weeks.
Outside of the team facility in Tempe, there's panic and calls for everybody under the desert sun to be fired and stripped of their titles.
The man running the show isn't ready to throw in the towel, however.
Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Not Worried About Recent Form
“They'll get going. I truly believe in the people that we got in the locker room. I really do," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday.
"The coaches, the players. We'll stick together. We've been through adversity at different points of our time here. I guess this is kind of a new year, obviously, but just the last couple games here, they haven't gone our way. There's a lot of reasons why that has happened, but we got the right leaders in the locker room. The players will rally around doing the right things; team over you, urgency to get better and that's what we'll do.
"If we didn't have the right people in the locker room, I would be on red alert to be honest with you right now. Just from experience of being in the NFL, you can see this go bad a lot of times. I'm not worried about it.”
The Cardinals do have pieces in place to be successful across the board, and that's played into the frustration from the fan base in a year where postseason expectations weren't just a dream - they were legitimate.
"Obviously, disappointed about the game. (I) talked to the team today about it. (We) showed them the things that we needed to show and correct them. I expect the right response. They had a good response today. As good as you can have with losing a game like that," said Gannon.
"They were down in the dumps a little bit, but then we got on to business, got the things corrected and now we have to move on here and go play a really good football team in Indy.”
The Cardinals have now lost three consecutive games on game-losing scores as time expired in regulation, making them the first team in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.
Teams who start the year 2-0 make the postseason just about 70% of the time, though the tide has quickly turned in Arizona - ESPN has the Cardinals' playoff chances at just 9% now entering Week 6.
"I believe in everyone we've got in that locker room and the team, so you just have to continue to do a better job," said Gannon.
The Cardinals play the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers before their bye week arrives.