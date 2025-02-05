Cardinals Named Best Fit for Top NFL Draft Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a variety of needs entering the 2025 offseason, though none are more prominent than edge rusher.
Whether by free agency or the draft, the Cardinals are heavily favored to find a new body to get after the quarterback in the desert.
Perhaps Marshall edge rusher Mike Green is a name to watch.
Green, who vastly improved his stock at the Senior Bowl last week, was recently named one of the best landing spots for Green by The Draft Network's Justin Melo:
"The Arizona Cardinals have conducted a multi-year-long search for a difference-making pass rusher. They drafted BJ Ojulari two years ago, who suffered a summer season-ending injury. They also selected Darius Robinson in the first round of 2024, but he spent the majority of his rookie campaign sidelined," wrote Melo.
"Head coach Jonathan Gannon is a defensive-minded leader. General manager Monti Ossenfort must continue drafting pass rushers until he gets it right. No Cardinals pass rusher had more than five sacks this past season. A ton of their veteran edge defenders are scheduled for free agency, including Dennis Gardeck, Baron Browning, Julian Okwara, and LJ Collier. Green should appear on their shortlist of potential targets at No. 16 overall."
The Cardinals have the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could have a handful of top edge players at their disposal including James Pearce, Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Nic Scourton among others.
From Green's scouting report via The Draft Network:
"Overall, Green is a highly productive and intriguing prospect who currently projects as an immediate contributor to an NFL defense. His ability as a pass rusher paints an initial picture of his potential for production, but his athletic profile inside a creative defensive structure will allow Green to make an impact in a variety of ways."
Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis sure does breed creativity - we'll see if that's a match come later in April.