Cardinals Named Fit for Free Agent DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of top needs approaching the 2025 offseason, though few rank higher than the defensive line.
The Cardinals saw an impressive Year 2 jump from Dante Stills and some exciting reps from Darius Robinson in the limited amount of time we saw from the first-round pick, though Arizona doesn't exactly have a certified game-wrecker along the line of scrimmage.
Pro Football Focus believes a pending free agent could fix that.
In their list of best landing spots, Philadelphia Eagles DL Milton Williams (ranked as the 32nd best free agent) was named as a fit for the Cardinals.
PFF: Milton Williams is Fit for Cardinals
"The 2024 season was a breakout year for Milton as a pass-rusher, earning a stellar 90.6 pass-rush grade — second only to Chris Jones at the position," wrote Mason Cameron.
"Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, who enjoyed a prolific pass rush during his time with the Eagles, has yet to replicate that success with the Cardinals. Armed with the NFL’s fourth-highest projected cap space this offseason, the Cardinals are well-positioned to revamp their defensive front. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gannon target familiar faces from Philadelphia, like Milton, to transform the pass rush in 2025."
The Cardinals certainly have displayed a track record of targeting familiar faces under Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, especially Eagles players. With Philadelphia making the Super Bowl, it certainly wouldn't hurt to bring some of that mojo to the desert.
Rallis has done a terrific job dialing up different pressures, though the Cardinals' interior pressure didn't generate a ton of chaos up the middle.
Milton has played in at least 16 games through the first four years of his career and logged a career-best five sacks in 2024 with 12 total pressures on the quarterback.