Cardinals Named Fit for Pro Bowl WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have completed the first wave of free agency frenzy after adding some strong names to the defensive side of the ball.
Names such as Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson arrive to the desert with hope of transforming the Cardinals' front seven. Following some serious spending, the focus now can be switched to the offense.
While Arizona's in search for a starting right guard, the role for another receiver in the desert isn't far behind the ranks of needs entering the 2025 season.
With names such Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson on the roster, there's hope the Cardinals will continue looking for names to add to the arsenal.
NFL.com says Amari Cooper is a fit:
"This was the most difficult player to place with a team, because Cooper has entered unenviable territory: He is a veteran receiver who likes playing for a contender but might not fit in with all of them. Just look at his Bills tenure. Cooper arrived as a highly touted in-season addition, caught a touchdown pass in his first game with Buffalo, then faded out of the rotation," wrote Nick Shook.
"He finished with 32 targets in eight games -- 21 less than he saw in six games with the Browns last season. If he can't make a difference in an offense led by NFL MVP Josh Allen , where can he? This is why it comes down to fit, and while I'd like to send every receiver to Seattle, Cleveland or Las Vegas, none of them felt quite right for Cooper.
"Let's instead move him to Arizona, where he can get open for Kyler Murray and become the trusted, experienced target Murray needs on third down. He might be able to help Marvin Harrison Jr. get his trajectory on a better track, too."
Signing Cooper wouldn't be a bad move for Arizona, as the Cardinals do need a receiver who can get open.
The team did re-sign Zay Jones through free agency and do have a tender on restricted free agent Greg Dortch.
The Cardinals could also look to continue adding to their room through the draft, where they have six total selections.
Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowl receiver and will turn 31 later this summer.