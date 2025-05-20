Cardinals Named Landing Spot for ASU Star QB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals currently roster quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of a make-or-break 2025 season.
The Cardinals bank on continuity for their offense improving next season, which largely rests on the shoulders of Murray - who has displayed his ceiling as a top quarterback in this league but hasn't mastered the consistency needed to play at those levels.
Could 2025 be the final year Murray's in the desert?
One Arizona State writer isn't ruling it out.
Sun Devils on SI's Kevin Hicks listed the Cardinals as a potential landing spot for ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt in next year's NFL draft:
"Is Leavitt staying in Arizona truly a possibility? While Kyler Murray still holds ample belief amongst those in the Cardinals organization, it is widely believed that anything short of a playoff appearance for the Cardinals in 2025 would spell trouble for his future within the organization," Hicks wrote.
"Leavitt could be a very realistic option for the Cardinals - if they were to underachieve. The Sun Devil would instantly fit in alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and James Conner - the arrangement would be eerily reminiscent of the 2024 ASU squad.
"While the pairing is ultimately unlikely, it is one that is fascinating to discuss - and lots can change in the next 11 months."
Murray's dead cap hit is nearly cut in half for the 2026 season, dropping from $98.3 million to $57.7 million according to Spotrac.
For what it's worth, his 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed already.
Entering his seventh year in the league and third under the duo of head coach Jonathan Gannon/offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, 2025 is set to be the year Murray fully cements his place in Arizona moving forward.
If a disappointing campaign occurs - there will be serious talks about his future with the Cardinals.
For now, Arizona's been nothing short of complimentary of Murray - expecting the former No. 1 overall pick to have a big season.
“I’m really excited where he’s at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s going to have a hell of a year, I know that," said Gannon on Murray previously this offseason.
Leavitt projects as one of the top quarterbacks in college football next season after helping Arizona State reach the College Football Playoff.