Cardinals Named One of Scariest Playoff Contenders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have dropped two games in a row entering their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, a game that will surely have some massive consequences on the NFC playoff picture coming down the stretch of the season.
The Cardinals have had a true definition of a roller coaster season thus far, starting 2-4 before winning their next four games - prior to dropping their last two after their bye week.
At 6-6, Arizona's season can sway either direction - though Bleacher Report says they're one of the scariest wild card teams outside of the NFC North while being ranked over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams:
"The 6-6 Arizona Cardinals are also hanging around outside of the wild-card picture. Like the Buccaneers, though, they're still in the mix for a playoff spot and their division title—the 7-5 Seahawks currently lead the NFC West," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"We'll give Arizona the slightest of edges over Tampa, largely because its defense has started to jell under second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. While the Cardinals are just 2-2 over their last four games, they've allowed an average of only 13.5 points per game during that span.
"Arizona also has a strong rushing attack (2nd in yards per carry) led by James Conner and Kyler Murray. And when the dual-threat quarterback gets hot, he can be extremely difficult to contain.
"Teams that can play sound defense and run the ball effectively always have a chance to be a threat late in the year. Arizona lost by a single point to the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 and will have another chance to test itself against the Seahawks this weekend."
The Cardinals have certainly shown they can play with some of the league's best, though their overall inconsistency has held them back.
Offensively, the firepower is there in both the run and passing attack. Kyler Murray - overall - is playing some of his best football to date.
Defensively, Arizona continues to take massive steps under the guidance of coordinator Nick Rallis, as the Cardinals' defense has undoubtedly play its best football in recent weeks.
We'll see if the two sides can find harmony entering the last five weeks of the season.
If they can, the Cardinals could indeed be scary if they're in the postseason.