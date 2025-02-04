Cardinals Need to Make This Offseason Move
The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of priorities moving into the 2025 offseason.
Doubling their win total from Jonathan Gannon's first season, the Cardinals approach the next few months with ample cap space and draft picks to really improve their roster.
But what should be at the top of the list for general manager Monti Ossenfort?
NFL.com's Kevin Patra says the Cardinals must address the defensive line:
"The Cardinals' list of needs starts with the defensive line, even before considering the glut of players heading to free agency: Dennis Gardeck, Roy Lopez, L.J. Collier , Baron Browning and Khyiris Tonga. Arizona lacks a potent pass rush and a proven one-on-one winner," wrote Patra.
"Zaven Collins led the club with 31 QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, ranking No. 57 among all edge rushers. Jonathan Gannon's team needed to get creative to get after the quarterback, and even then, it wasn't enough. For years, upgrading the defensive front has been a need. It remains the biggest concern in the desert.
"The hope is that 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson will become a cornerstone after playing in just six games as a rookie. The Cards need more than hope. Arizona should chase impending free agent Josh Sweat, who had his best seasons under Gannon in Philadelphia."
Adding to the defensive front in multiple fashions should indeed be at the top of the list for the Cardinals.
Games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Cardinals don't have an established difference-maker at spots such as the defensive line or edge rusher.
Arizona has to like the improvement of Dante Stills in his second season while also liking the future of first-round pick Darius Robinson. In the edge room, a healthy BJ Ojulari should help the pass rush, too.
