Cardinals Draft Bust Apologizes to Fans
ARIZONA -- As the 2025 NFL Draft looks to get underway later tonight, former Arizona Cardinals draft pick Matt Leinart needed to get something off his chest.
"This message is to all the Arizona Cardinals fans," Leinart said in a video posted on social media. "We are here in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the draft. Honestly, it brings back a lot of great memories.
"2006 I was drafted 10th overall to Arizona. It really, truly changed my life forever and I just wanted to tell all you fans, the Bidwill's, and everybody in that organization that - I'm sorry. Truly, I'm sorry it didn't work out. It's a shame."
Leinart was the tenth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft after a successful college career at USC, where he garnered national championship and Heisman honors with the Trojans.
Leinart ultimately started 17 games for Arizona through four seasons with a 7-10 record. He lasted just two seasons after leaving the Cardinals in stints with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans, finishing his playing days in 2012.
Leinart was the second quarterback taken in the 2006 draft behind Vince Young and was just one pick ahead of Jay Cutler.
He's currently a studio analyst for FOX Sports.
It's a shame that Leinart didn't work out in Arizona, though the Cardinals did eventually find success while Leinart was on the team (mostly thanks to Kurt Warner), making the playoffs twice with one Super Bowl appearance in the next three years after Leinart arrived.
But still, Cardinals fans appreciate the heartfelt apology from the former first-round pick.