BREAKING: Cardinals Draft Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
TEMPE -- The anticipation is over.
The Arizona Cardinals are selecting Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
All eyes were on general manager Monti Ossenfort to see how he would approach the 16th overall pick, with plenty of trade interest and a wide array of options on the table.
With the Cardinals potentially looking at positions such as cornerback, receiver, offensive line, defensive line and edge rusher, Arizona ultimately opts to bulk up the defensive line with Nolen.
Potential targets such as Kelvin Banks Jr., Mykel Williams, Tyler Booker, Kenneth Grant and Jalon Walker were off the board when Arizona was on the clock.
Nolen joins Paris Johnson Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson as first-round picks in the Ossenfort era.
Though the Cardinals had to wait to make their pick, Arizona did enjoy some fireworks ahead of them as the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick with a few surprise selections along the way before they were on the clock.
Nolen's NFL.com scouting profile reads as follows:
"Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits. However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack. He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman."
Nolen now joins the likes of Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Darius Robinson along Arizona's defensive line.
As of now, the Cardinals have five picks remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft:
Round 2, Pick 47
Round 3, Pick 78
Round 4, Pick 115
Round 5, Pick 152
Round 7, Pick 225
The Cardinals dealt their sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Baron Browning last season.
Day 2 will begin Friday, April 25 at 4:00 PM PST and will include rounds two and three.