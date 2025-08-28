Arizona Cardinals, Nike Release New Uniforms
As part of the NFL's new "rivalry" series, the Arizona Cardinals - along with the rest of the NFC West and AFC East - received a unique set of threads that will be worn once in the coming 2025 season.
The Cardinals (along with the other 7 teams participating) unveiled their looks this morning. Arizona specifically will wear these desert-inspired uniforms for Week 4's Thursday Night Football home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Arizona Cardinals Reveal New Uniforms
A better look:
Details on New Arizona Cardinals Uniforms
"As a team that’s built to last, the rugged Arizona Cardinals’ Nike NFL Rivalries uniform is emblematic of everything that makes the region, its climate and its club so unique," Nike said in a press release.
"A reimagined state flag sits on the sleeve patch (in a copper outline of Arizona) and on the back neck.
"A gritty texture on the jersey and pants represents the sand and dust storms that the Cardinals often play through.
"Designers dimensionalized the color palette by adding a metallic copper element — the state metal — to the number set and pant stripes."
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Reacts to New Uniforms
"We are thrilled to be part of the new Rivalries program and thank the NFL and Nike for including us in this inaugural group," owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement.
"The design elements of the Cardinals Rivalries uniforms reflect the strength and toughness required to thrive in the desert and celebrate the passion and perseverance that define us. Coincidentally, a couple days ago so many people saw the power, speed and ferocity of the Arizona sandstorm that is such an integral part of our Rivalries uniform design and a fitting metaphor for our identity as a team and a region.
"When we wear these Rivalries uniforms for the first time on September 25 against the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, I hope Cardinals fans see them as a true embodiment of our team, our fan base and the spirit of Arizona that we proudly represent.”
More About Cardinals Rivalry Uniforms
"The Cardinals are one of eight teams – four in the NFC West and four in the AFC East – selected to debut Rivalries uniform in 2025 as part a program will elevate over the next four seasons," said the team in a press release.
"The uniform is rooted extensively in local community insights and will be worn in a single home game against a division rival in each of the next three seasons. The designs were brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of the Cardinals and the unique culture of Arizona. After the 2025 season, these Rivalries uniforms will remain in the teams’ uniform lineup for the subsequent three seasons (2026-28), in addition to existing alternate uniforms."
Gear will be available for sale beginning on September 10.