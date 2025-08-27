Former Cardinals RB, NFL Record Holder Finds New Home
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas is reportedly signing with the Carolina Panthers on their practice squad, per Mike Kaye:
Dallas was a surprise cut by the Cardinals after being a special teams mainstay for Arizona last season.
In Week 1 of the regular season, Dallas became the first player in league history to return a kickoff for a touchdown under its new "dynamic" rules:
Why DeeJay Dallas Cut Was Surprising
Dallas was a key special teams player for the Cardinals, playing a career-high 63% special teams snaps for the Cardinals. He played just 54 offensive snaps in 2024, which was a career low.
Dallas mainly returned kicks for Arizona. He was on the second season of a three-year, $8.25 million contract signed last offseason.
The Cardinals instead chose to keep Bam Knight, who made a strong final impression with a 67-yard touchdown run in Arizona's third preseason game.
Roster Cuts Were Tough for Cardinals
It's never easy constructing an NFL roster, especially when deciding who stays and who goes on an official 53 man roster.
When asked about the fine margins between some players making or missing out on the roster, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered the following:
"Very, very [fine margins] - I mean really close with a lot of guys. But that's what happens when you get a lot of player development, and we're pretty healthy.
"So guys are ready to go, and they developed, and they made plays for you, and they were chipping away and competing for their roles. A lot of competition this year for those spots, you know. Like I said, that's what makes it tough, because you wish you could keep them all, but you just can't.
"You could see guys that we had to let go - you could see where their role would have been and it was good. But how we kind of put it together, we thought this was the best thing for the team, and the best 53 as we sit here today."
Dallas isn't the only former Cardinals player to find a new home this week, as Clayton Tune joined another NFC squad while the Chicago Bears claimed Jaylon Jones.