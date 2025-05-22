Cardinals Disrespected in NFL Rankings?
The Arizona Cardinals 'offense didn't undergo very many changes this offseason.
In fact, no major moves were made to the group whatsoever.
Kyler Murray is still the starting quarterback. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson are the top two receivers. Trey McBride is the top target and starting tight end. James Conner starts at running back with Trey Benson behind him. The offensive line returns four-of-five starters.
And, of course, Drew Petzing returns as the team's offensive coordinator.
Consistency is a good thing in sports and maintaining that level of continuity is rare. A Cardinals' offense that finished 11th best in the league in yards per game will certainly be thrilled return nearly the entire unit.
The offense has several Pro Bowl-caliber players. McBride might be a top-five tight end in all of football. Conner is a productive, under-the-radar runner. Harrison was the fourth overall pick last year and has potential through the roof.
Although Murray has struggled with consistency, he still has plenty of talent and playmaking ability to punish opposing defenses.
All in all, the offense looks ready to run things back as one of the league's better offenses.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski ranked the league's best offenses heading into the summer - where did the Cardinals rank?
Where Cardinals Offense Fell in NFL Rankings
Sobleski - who pinned the Cardinals at No. 17 - had this to say on the unit:
"For the Arizona Cardinals offense to truly get off the ground and rise above this standing, the coaching staff must do a much better job of getting Marvin Harrison Jr. the ball during his second season."
It's no surprise Harrison is highlighted as the most important player on the offense to get going. Harrison was widely considered to be one of the top wide receiver prospects to enter the NFL Draft in years, likened to guys such as Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones. Harrison's rookie season didn't go quite as planned, but we've seen signs of growth.
Sobleski continued:
"A little more creativity within Arizona's offensive scheme can make life easier on Harrison and go a long way to unlocking his full potential, thus helping Murray, too."
The focus on getting Harrison involved could prove to be a pivotal factor in getting the offense clicking again. However, I don't believe that Harrison transforms the offense by himself.
A lot of his inefficiencies last season revolved around the offensive scheme and his usage. I was heavily critical of Drew Petzing's offense last season and continue to be weary of his play-calling. Continued usage of Harrison in the way Petzing used him last season would only continue to paint a perception that Harrison cannot live up to his draft hype -- and I don't believe that's fair.
For me, I need to see Murray stop turning the ball over and become more reliant on his legs to make big plays. I admire Murray's persistence to be an elite passer, but he would do himself and others so many favors by getting back to the basics of his skill set and dominating defenses with his God-given athleticism.
If Murray can get back to form as a runner, the rest of this offense can open up. His running is what can change this offense for the better.
The rest of the pieces are in place for the offense to succeed with star players; it shouldn't be difficult for anyone to call the offense and find success with the personnel at hand.
A 17th ranking for the Cardinals offense is... fine. I believe they're a middle of the pack group until the play-calling improves, but I don't think the talent on offense justifies the spot.
I count five Pro Bowl caliber players to run things between Murray, Conner, Harrison, McBride and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. We've seen all of them at their best and it shouldn't be hard to get them to do it together.
If Arizona can get that group to play as a unit, the potential is sky high. The Cardinals can easily outplay a 17th ranked spot for league's offenses, but they do have some proving to do.