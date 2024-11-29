Cardinals Offer Injury Updates on Two Key Defenders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a massive Week 13 battle approaching against the Minnesota Vikings, and they'll need all hands on deck to prevent back-to-back losses.
The Cardinals could see the return of their starting safety while Arizona's first-round pick could also make his debut.
"JT (Jalen Thompson) has looked good, we'll see how he does today. D-Rob (Darius Robinson) has looked good, we'll see how he does today," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday.
"If D-Rob is able to play, we've got a plan for that, how to use him, because we realize it would be his first game back and he hasn't played a snap yet, so we got to be smart about that. But (we're) excited about it."
Thompson, Arizona's safety opposite of Budda Baker, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but has practiced (as limited) through the week. Prior to the injury, he started every game for Arizona.
If he can't go, rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would step in his place once again. "Rabbit" has done a tremendous job filling in for Thompson during his two-week absence, sealing 15 tackles and three passes defensed in that time.
As for Robinson, the Cardinals have been patiently awaiting the debut of the No. 27 overall pick after he suffered a calf injury back in preseason practices. He's practiced in limited capacity through the last two weeks and a few days ago, Gannon said Robinson "was on track" to play in Minnesota.
The injury report will show players as questionable, out or doubtful later today, so we should know a bit more about where the Cardinals see both key defenders - though it's likely Thompson and Robinson could be questionable barring any setbacks.