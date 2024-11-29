All Cardinals

Cardinals Offer Injury Updates on Two Key Defenders

The Arizona Cardinals could see two defenders return to action.

Donnie Druin

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a massive Week 13 battle approaching against the Minnesota Vikings, and they'll need all hands on deck to prevent back-to-back losses.

The Cardinals could see the return of their starting safety while Arizona's first-round pick could also make his debut.

"JT (Jalen Thompson) has looked good, we'll see how he does today. D-Rob (Darius Robinson) has looked good, we'll see how he does today," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday.

"If D-Rob is able to play, we've got a plan for that, how to use him, because we realize it would be his first game back and he hasn't played a snap yet, so we got to be smart about that. But (we're) excited about it."

Thompson, Arizona's safety opposite of Budda Baker, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but has practiced (as limited) through the week. Prior to the injury, he started every game for Arizona.

If he can't go, rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would step in his place once again. "Rabbit" has done a tremendous job filling in for Thompson during his two-week absence, sealing 15 tackles and three passes defensed in that time.

As for Robinson, the Cardinals have been patiently awaiting the debut of the No. 27 overall pick after he suffered a calf injury back in preseason practices. He's practiced in limited capacity through the last two weeks and a few days ago, Gannon said Robinson "was on track" to play in Minnesota.

The injury report will show players as questionable, out or doubtful later today, so we should know a bit more about where the Cardinals see both key defenders - though it's likely Thompson and Robinson could be questionable barring any setbacks.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News