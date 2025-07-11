Arizona Cardinals OL Given Surprise Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals are in a much different era.
The Cardinals' offensive line has been a source of inconsistency and frustration for much of this franchise's recent history.
While there's been plenty of talent, the group as a whole has lacked the cohesion that's needed to become a plus unit.
Until now.
Arizona's offensive front has emerged as one of the sturdier, more well-coached groups in the NFL under Jonathan Gannon. While they may not have much name-brand talent, they've' gotten the job done in both run-blocking and pass protection.
With that in mind, it's hard to truly argue that this is one of the NFL's elite OLs, but the Cardinals also haven't been given much benefit of the doubt.
That trend continued in a recent article.
Arizona Cardinals' OL Given Average Ranking
Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday ranked each NFL team's group of OL, and the Cardinals came in exactly middle of the pack. Arizona ranked 16 out of 32 teams.
"An underrated unit, the Cardinals' offensive line has moved toward the league average in recent seasons due to several positive moves. Arizona signed Jonah Williams in free agency last year, and while he did not play much in 2024, he is a solid right tackle.
"Former sixth-overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. made a big leap in his second season after moving to left tackle. He earned an 80.8 PFF overall grade to rank 12th among all offensive tackles in the league.
"While there are some question marks at the guard positions, center Hjalte Froholdt has developed into a solid run-blocking center. His 78.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked sixth at the position," Buday wrote.
The Cardinals have an excellent foundational piece on their OL in Johnson — he looked good as a rookie and still showed progress in 2024 despite switching to left tackle.
Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum have been sturdy veterans, and Froholdt has truly come into his own at center.
Arizona did, however, lose standout guard Will Hernandez to a torn ACL. Jonah Williams' status is unknown for the upcoming year.
But with the loss of OL coach Klayton Adams, there does remain some uncertainty (and a significant lack of overall depth) up front.
Ranking them around average while still calling them underrated feels somewhat reasonable.
I'd argue that their ceiling is that of a top-10 group, but they'll need to maintain health, consistency, and maybe even find a way to add talent to the interior. Perhaps Isaiah Adams takes a year-two leap.