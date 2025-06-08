Cardinals OL Ranked Among NFL's Best
It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals don't exactly boast the most name-brand or talent-ridden groups of offensive linemen.
Of course, they have a young star in Paris Johnson Jr., but the rest of Arizona's OL are more so a collection of sturdy, affordable veterans than top-end players.
But that doesn't mean they haven't been effective. The Cardinals have seen excellent production out of their OL. They've turned solid OL play into a top-end run-first offense, and kept QB Kyler Murray healthy for the duration of the 2024 season as one of the least-sacked passers in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron took a look at one of the most under-appreciated positions in all of football: Center.
Hjalte Froholdt = Top 10 Center
While the Cardinals haven't had much luck in that department in recent years, GM Monti Ossenfort may have found a potential gem in 28-year-old Hjalte Froholdt. Froholdt has played all 17 games in back-to-back seasons, and has steadily improved in a tangible fashion.
Cameron ranked Froholdt 10th among NFL centers. While he may not have the name of a star player, or the positional acclaim of a standout tackle, the Cardinals' big man was given his flowers for a sturdy 2024.
"Since landing in Arizona in 2023, Froholdt has continued to elevate his game each season. His 76.1 PFF overall grade ranked in the top five among qualifying centers this past season, powered largely by his ability as a run blocker. Froholdt is a mauler in gap concepts, where his 82.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked fourth at the position," Cameron wrote.
The Cardinals live and die by the run, and Froholdt's downhill ability has provided many a lead block for RB James Conner, as the veteran back rumbled for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
Froholdt may not be the first name one thinks of when naming star players, or even among OL, but the Cardinals are lucky to have consistency at that position.
Not long ago, Arizona was praying for production out of a veteran Rodney Hudson, or hoping for the best from a collection of platoon OL who each came with their own struggles.
Froholdt may not be perfect in pass protection, but his consistency and schematic fit that has allowed him to grow into a very sturdy center has been to the benefit of the Cardinals.
Arizona's OL will look to be a team strength again in 2025, though OL coach Klayton Adams departed in the offseason to take the offensive coordinator job for the Dallas Cowboys. Otherwise, the Cardinals will return most of their 2024 OL. Consistency is key up front.