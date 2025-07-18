Cardinals OL Ready to Fill Starting Spot
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have nearly every spot along their offensive line solved ahead of 2025.
Franchise tackle Paris Johnson Jr. anchors Kyler Murray's blindside for a second season while Evan Brown will again steady the ship at left guard. Center Hjalte Froholdt earned a contract extension last season and has been a pleasant surprise in commanding the troops up front.
Starting right tackle Jonah Williams returns from injured reserve and if he's not fully ready, Kelvin Beachum will be behind him ready to again assume starting duties.
Right guard is the only spot from 2024 that will see a different starter, barring an unexpected re-signing of Will Hernandez.
Enter: Isaiah Adams.
Arizona Cardinals Ready for Isaiah Adams to Establish Himself as Starter
After Hernandez went down with a torn ACL early in the season, third-round rookie Adams and Trystan Colon rotated time at right guard before Adams eventually gained control of the gig - playing 15 games with five official starts via Pro Football Reference.
Hernandez previously expressed interest in returning, though as training camp is right around the corner, there's been no signs of a reunion.
Perhaps that's a vote of confidence in Adams.
“I’m ready. I’ve prepared my whole life for this. I’m not going to get too high and just keep competing,” Adams told reporters on starting this season (h/t Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake).
“I think you never know what’s going to happen until you’re running out that tunnel Week 1. So for right now, there’s so much more work to do. It’s a long season and (I’m just) getting ready to play 17 games and more.”
The Cardinals are looking to take the next step offensively in 2025 - and though no major additions arrived on that side of the ball, Adams could be the only new starter.
Games are won and lost in the trenches. That's been true in football dating back to its inception - and even through the massive changes the sport has endured, offensive line play strongly dictates success even today.
That's not lost on Adams, who understands the pressure placed upon him:
“I care so much about this game, so to not have the success that I would like to have is obviously challenging,” he said. “But you can only get better or stay the same, so I hope to get better for sure.”
There's no sure-fire thing under third-year coach Jonathan Gannon in terms of roles and starting spots, something that's preached up and down the facility.
Yet as camp nears, Adams appears to be first in line to become a full-time starter.