Arizona Cardinals' One Key Question Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals enter training camp with a distinct increase in answers following last season's end.
Many areas that were major concerns in 2024 have been thoroughly addressed. But some questions do still remain.
Arizona improved its defense an immense amount, bringing in a massive haul of talent in both free agency and through the draft. A front seven unit that was one of the worst in football is now expected to be a team strength.
But that leaves the offensive side of the football somewhat neglected. And one of the team's biggest questions about 2025 and beyond resides in that group.
Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick asked one key question of all 32 NFL teams, and his question surrounding Arizona is a familiar one.
Kadlick's question: Is Kyler Murray worth the money?
"The Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230 million contract extension ahead of the 2022 season. Since then, the quarterback has struggled. He started 11 games (going 3-8 with 17 touchdowns and nine turnovers) the following year before tearing his ACL, and over his last 25 starts is just 11-14 with a less than 2:1 TD-to-turnover ratio," Kadlick wrote.
"It's put up or shut up time for the former No. 1 overall pick—whose massive deal is pretty hard for Arizona to get out of before 2028."
Murray has been the source of many a debate since his arrival in the desert back in 2019. He's had his highlights, his lowlights, and everything in between.
But now, in year three of the Cardinals' rebuild — a year in which they're expected to make waves in the playoff race — Murray has to find a way to step into his own, whether as a game manager or a star force.
Murray's contract is no longer one of the uglier deals in football, especially for a QB. The money itself is not the concern, but rather if Murray can up his consistency and avoid making the mistakes that held Arizona out of the postseason in 2024.
As has been previously written, it wasn't all on Murray that Arizona's offense struggled at times, but he still played a significant role in that collapse.
The question may not be purely focused on the financial commitment to Murray, but rather his ability to execute at a consistent level in some of the more high-pressure scenarios.
Only time will tell, but time is running out.