3 Arizona Cardinals Under Pressure in 2025 Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of one of the more exciting, anticipatory times of the NFL calendar, as training camp is in full swing.
The Cardinals are in a significantly more optimistic-looking spot this season, with a wealth of added talent brought in to shore up some of the struggling aspects of the roster.
But there are still some position battles to look at, and some performances worth keeping an eye on. Here are three Cardinals who have something to prove in this year's training camp:
1: Arizona Cardinals OLB Baron Browning
Browning was traded for at the 2024 deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick, but didn't make much of a statistical impact in his limited time with the Cardinals.
That doesn't mean he wasn't a plus pass rusher, but the sacks didn't materialize.
Arizona opted to re-sign Browning this offseason, and he'll need to produce at a somewhat higher level going forward.
With third-round pass rusherJordan Burch looking to carve out a role opposite Josh Sweat, Browning will have to show that he was worth the pick and contract given out by GM Monti Ossenfort. It doesn't have to be volume sacks, but he needs to make a consistent impact on opposing QBs.
2: Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
It's the most obvious answer, but it's still true. Harrison has shown plenty of signs of being ready for a year-two jump, and has already looked more physical and confident so far this camp.
But he's still got a lot to prove after his 2024 season fell short of the "generational" tag.
Harrison doesn't necessarily have to win a roster spot, but he is under pressure to make the best possible use of his time at camp, honing his own skills while simultaneously building chemistry with his offensive coordinator and QB.
It's not that highlight-reel plays in shorts at camp dictate actual game success, but Harrison will need to be a man on a mission in the coming weeks.
3: Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson
Benson has looked like a player worth investing in, even though he was only given a handful of carries in 2024.
With James Conner still bowling down the competition, there's no pressure on Benson to win a starting job, but it feels almost like an expectation that he'll begin to share more of the first-team reps this camp.
Benson put up 4.6 yards per carry in 2024, and looked significantly better as the year improved. But is he ready to take the next leap into a scheme that relies heavily on patience and power, or is he best suited for a complementary role?
That much is up to him, though he looks bigger, stronger and faster already.