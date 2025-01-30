Cardinals Owner Enters Hall of Fame
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is being elected into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.
He becomes the sixth member of the organization to achieve the honor, following in the footsteps of his father Bill Bidwill, Larry Fitzgerald, Pat Tillman, Adrian Wilson and Jake Plummer.
More from the official press release:
"Bidwill has been steering the Cardinals organization for nearly two decades. His leadership during that time has been instrumental in transforming the franchise both on and off the field. Bidwill practiced law for six years as a federal prosecutor but in 1996 returned to the team for which he had once worked as a ball boy. After 13 seasons (2007-19) as team President, Bidwill became owner following the 2019 passing of his father, Bill. Michael continues a tradition of Bidwill ownership of the Cardinals that began when his grandfather and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Bidwill purchased the team in 1933.
"Since taking over as team President, the Cardinals have posted five double-digit win seasons, including a franchise-record 13 victories in 2015. Of the Cardinals’ seven postseason wins, five have come during Bidwill’s tenure leading the franchise. In 2021, Arizona posted an 11-6 record on its way to its fifth postseason berth under Michael’s leadership.
"Among Bidwill’s most significant accomplishments in his time leading the Cardinals is the creation of State Farm Stadium, which has hosted three Super Bowls since its opening (Super Bowl XLII, Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LVII). The world-class venue has not only been critical for the franchise but has also resulted in over $6 billion in economic impact for the state of Arizona. In addition to his role in helping Arizona land three Super Bowls at the venue, Michael was also instrumental in getting the 2015 Pro Bowl moved to State Farm Stadium; played a week before Super Bowl XLIX, the two events combined to deliver a record economic impact of $720 million to the region.
"Aside from his prominent role with the Cardinals, Bidwill has established himself as one of the most influential leaders in the greater Phoenix business community where he has been a strong advocate for economic growth and development. He served as Chairman of the Greater Phoenix Leadership (GPL), an organization composed of the region’s top business and civic leaders. From 2008-10, Bidwill served back-to-back terms as Chairman of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). He is also on the five-person Executive Committee of the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Board of Directors which the ACA says “unites some of the state’s most powerful, proactive officials with its globally recognized leaders of business.”
"Within the National Football League, Bidwill’s considerable influence is illustrated by his appointment to a number of notable league committees, including his inclusion on the prestigious Management Council Executive Committee."
Bidwill will be inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on April 10.