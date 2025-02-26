Can Cardinals Pass Rusher Finally Unlock Potential?
The Arizona Cardinals are still in the weeds of an uncertain time with regard to their front seven. In simple terms, they need high-level pass rushers more than any other position on the roster.
While there is absolutely a justification - if not an obligation - to chase premiere talent in both the free agent and trade market, Arizona also heavily favors their internal draft-and-develop process.
To a degree, that approach is a positive one to have. It's certainly one that will better-equip the Cardinals to build a consistent contender.
One such draft-and-develop name that has yet to truly make an impact is linebacker and pass rusher BJ Ojulari.
Cardinals Need Bounce-Back From BJ Ojulari
Ojulari was one of general manager Monti Ossenfort's first selections when he took the reins of the Cardinals' front office. Taken in the second round of the 2023 draft, Ojulari played in all 17 games of a brutal 4-13 season - the first year of the Ossenfort-Gannon era.
Ojulari only played 409 snaps in that season, and it certainly wasn't a productive one for the entire pass rush group, but he did manage 40 total tackles, five TFLs and four sacks.
PFF gave him a 64.8 overall grade for the 2023 season - not excellent, but solid, especially for a rookie.
But then, just as narratives of the rising stud he was about to become began to swirl ahead of 2024, Ojulari suffered a torn ACL in practice just before the preseason began.
So the Cardinals and their fans truly haven't seen much of Ojulari, other than some flashes of rookie potential, and the variety of reports that he was one of the best players on the field during 2024's training camp.
The young linebacker isn't exactly a massive force, either. At 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, he's much more of a speed and technique pass rusher than one who can overpower a 300-pound offensive lineman.
He's athletic, has an extremely high motor, good reaction time and enough footwork to keep him from overpursuing too frequently, but he also has yet to prove that he's someone Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis can simply plug and play on every down and expect consistently excellent results from.
Not to mention the recovery from an injury of that caliber is a difficult process, and can leave even the elites lacking the same quickness and agility they had before the injury.
Still, Ojulari is only 23 years old, and there's hope that Ossenfort will find a way to make a splash on the defensive front, either with a top-end acquisition or through more home-grown draft picks.
Adding more talent to the pass rush unit is a must. Getting Ojulari back healthy doesn't change that fact.
But, similarly to how we've discussed DL Darius Robinson and OLB Baron Browning, Gannon loves to rotate his players.
If there's enough talent infrastructure present, limited snaps can easily become maximized production - especially with someone with as much raw talent as Ojulari admittedly possesses.
The young pass rusher simply hasn't been given a chance to live up to his potential, and 2025 could be the year.