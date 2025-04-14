Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Gets Honest on Retirement

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals legend returned for a one-time contract to retire.

TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson officially retired today in front of a room full of Cardinals players, staff and media at the team's facility in Tempe.

Peterson inked a one-day deal to retire a member of the organization which drafted him fifth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

"It was a no-brainer," Peterson said when asked about retiring with the Cardinals. He departed after the 2020 season and consistently voiced his displeasure with the organization after he left.

"You know, there was a lot of things said and, you know, it wasn't the greatest departure, but at the end of the day this is where my legacy is -- this is where my legacy started.

"Me and (Cardinals owner) Mr. (Michael) Bidwill had an opportunity to have conversations leading up to this and, like I said, it was a no-brainer because being able to achieve some of the things that I achieved as an Arizona Cardinal, only so many people had the opportunity to do that, like going to eight straight Pro Bowls, a three-time All -Pro one time as a specialist -- being named to the 2010 All-Decade team.

"So, my career is here. It lives here. So, like I said, it was a no-brainer for me to come back here and retire a Cardinal where it all started."

Peterson hasn't played since the 2023 season - and though he believes he can still physically play, he simply doesn't want to.

"This is a young man's game now. You see all these grays on my chin now. Quite frankly, at my position, I'm not accepted anymore, but I can live with that because, at the end of the day, I had a great 13-year career," said Peterson.

"There's no regrets."

