Cardinals 'Perfect' Trade Partner for Patriots DL
The Arizona Cardinals continue to do work here at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on front seven players to make an instant impact on defense, though there's been a handful of veteran candidates recently made available that make sense in terms of acquisition.
Washington Commanders DL Jonathan Allen and Tennessee Titans OLB Harold Landry have emerged as recent names on the trade market, though one fresh face may have entered the chat.
When going through potential offseason trades, ESPN listed New England Patriots DT Davon Godchaux as a trade candidate, and a "perfect" trade sends him to Arizona for a fifth-round pick:
Cardinals 'Perfect' Trade Partner for Patriots DL
"Godchaux isn't a high-end acquisition, but he sure is good. A true two-gapper who can produce tackles at or near the line of scrimmage, he ranked ninth among defensive tackles in stop rate last season (the rate of plays that resulted in negative EPA for the opposing offense)" wrote Ben Solak.
"Those plays don't come in the passing game, which is the more valuable skill, but Godchaux's strength on early downs is what helps the defense get to long-and-late opportunities.
"It's worth noting Godchaux is 30 years old, but he has played in all 17 games each of the past four seasons at a position where a player can have success deep into their 30s. It's reasonable to expect him to continue to deliver on at least the remainder of his contract."
The Cardinals are looking for another reset along the defensive line - whether it be through free agency or the draft. Arizona has roughly $70 million in cap space to pair with six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Defensive line ranks among the top needs for the Cardinals, and Godchaux should slot as a nice fit in Nick Rallis' 3-4 base defense, especially if they lose Roy Lopez this offseason.
Solak finished with, "An early fifth-round pick should get the job done with the Cardinals, who shouldn't say no to any defensive line help."